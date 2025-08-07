CPI demands hostel facility for girl students

Tirupati: The CPI has demanded the TTD management to provide hostel facility to all the girl students applied for hostel accommodation in SPW Junior College. Party activists, led by city secretary Viswanath staged a protest at the women junior college, when TTD chairman BR Naidu visited the college here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Viswanath said several parents have admitted their daughters in the TTD-run college keeping in view hostel facility for the safety and security of their daughters. Most of the girls studying in the college are from poor financial background from various districts and are not in a position to avail private hostel facility. But the TTD management dilly dallying on expanding hostel facility in tune with the demand, he criticised.

Laterm Viswanath along with party activists submitted a memorandum to TTD Chairman Naidu on the hostel issue.