CPI extends support to Vizag Steel Plant employees’ stir

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India Andhra Pradesh secretary K Ramakrishna has demanded the State government take initiative and stop the proposed strike announced by the Vizag steel plant employees. He demanded the State government to take steps to prevent the privatization of the steel plant. In a press release on Tuesday, Ramakrishna said it is unfortunate that the government is not responding when efforts were on to privatise the steel plant which the Telugu people got after sacrifice of 32 lives. He said the CPI will extend full support to the strike of the Vizag steel workers, who will launch agitation on May 21.

He said there are no salaries to the employees for eight months, 3000 contract workers were terminated and efforts are underway to sack another 2600 workers. He said the management has given VRS to 1400 employees.

He alleged the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is not talking about the Vizag steel plant and he always talk about the Polavaram and the capital Amaravati. Ramakrishna said the government seems to be determined to privatise the steel plant. He said the double engine Sarkar of in the State and Central has no use to protect the interests of the people. He alleged the Naidu during the last 10 months never spoke about the Vizag steel plant. He said the Naidu is offering free land to the private steel plants and co-operating the Mittal steel plant.

He urged the people to participate in the solidarity meeting conducted in Vijayawada by Left parties on May 21 extending support to the Vizag steel plant employees.