CPI leader Narayana seeks Chandrababu and Jagan to come forward to save Visakhapatnam steel plant

The movement is gaining momentum day by day in protest of the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel industry. Steel plant workers' unions went on a hunger strike at the Kurmannapalem gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. CPI National Secretary Narayana, Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao and leaders of various trade unions expressed support for the initiation.





Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said that there is a responsibility to protect Visakhapatnam steel plant. He alleged that the steel plant is being privatized to plunder thousands of acres of land. He demanded that the state government to make a law stating that if land was allotted to any industry they would not be able to sell it.

He said that it is not enough for the state government to just pass a resolution in the assembly instead should intensify the movement with dedication. Narayana demanded that POSCO could not come to Visakhapatnam. The CPI national secretary Narayana also advised Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Avanthi Srinivas to take responsibility to bring Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to one platform to fight against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.



