CPI Narayana flays 'surrender' of actors to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Anantapur: CPI national secretary Narayana had a dig at the leading Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu for their unhelpful role in the movie ticket prices and row with the state government.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Narayana said that Chiranjeevi's behaviour when he met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was tantamount to surrender and submission and did not appear to have represented the film industry. If they represented the industry, MAA office bearers should have accompanied them.

He lambasted Nagarjuna for running the Big Boss show as a licensed prostitution centre. The man who acted in saint Ramdas and Annamayya movies and brought laurels to his own image now stooped to the present level of running a 'licensed brothel house'. Narayana said that the party launched a digital campaign against the Big Boss show.

An app has been created by the party in this regard. He said no one will bother if Big Boss is not a live show. When young boys and girls are locked up in a place for 100 days and made to live together, what do we call such a show, he asked. Such shows are against the spirit of the law and criminal in nature, he maintained.

Commenting on new revelations every day on the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he regretted that the Chief Minister's family seemed to be representing murder politics and culture. Jagan Mohan Reddy must take the responsibility for the cold blooded murder of Vivekananda, he said.

He also blamed the CM for the cultural crisis in the state pertaining to cinema tickets controversy. He blamed the Central government for the untold sufferings of Indian students in Ukraine.