- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
CPI Narayana strongly condemns arrest of Naidu
Tirupati: CPI National secretary K Narayana strongly condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that two types of governance is going on in the state - Revenge governance and reverse governance. Arresting the former CM without showing any reason was an example of the dictatorial rule in the state.
