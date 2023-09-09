  • Menu
CPI Narayana strongly condemns arrest of Naidu

Tirupati: CPI National secretary K Narayana strongly condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that two types of governance is going on in the state - Revenge governance and reverse governance. Arresting the former CM without showing any reason was an example of the dictatorial rule in the state.



