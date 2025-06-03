CPI stages dharna, demanding house sites to poor

Tirupati: Demanding the government to provide house sites to all the eligible poor in towns and rural areas, the CPI staged a dharna at the RDO office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion CPI State secretariat member P Harinath Reddy said the NDA government in the State has failed miserably to fulfil its promises except pension. ‘Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured to implement Super Six guarantees during electioneering. Even though one year passed, his promise remains unimplemented,” he pointed out.

The CPI leader reminded that CM Naidu, when he was in Opposition, had promised that is his party is voted to power, he will give 3 cents of house sites in rural area and 2 cents in towns to the poor. He warned that his party will intensify the struggle for the allotment of sites to homeless poor.