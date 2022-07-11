CPM flays YSRCP plenary for not discussing people's problems

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said here on Sunday that the plenary of the YSR Congress party had miserably failed to identify the problems faced by the people across the State.

Addressing the media at the party State headquarters along with the Central Committee member MA Gafoor, Srinivasa Rao said that the two-day plenary of the YSRCP had not done any introspection but indulged in self-praising.

"The Chief Minister, who claimed that he had implemented 95 per cent of the assurances of the party manifesto, did not mention about the burdens the government imposed on people," he said, adding that people were disappointed when the Chief Minister did not suggest solutions to their problems.

There were no solutions to the problems of lakhs of government employees, scheme workers and contract employees.

There are umpteen problems like CPS, regularisation of contract employees and scheme workers, Aarogyasri, unimplemented Reorganisation Act assurances, the rights and funds of the local bodies, land distribution and others. Moreover, the government increased the power tariff, petrol and diesel price, property tax and imposed garbage tax. The farmers have not received subsidies and the government was going ahead with fixing meters to the agriculture pumpsets.

Without solving the problems of people, what was the point in getting ready for the 2024 elections and setting the target to win 175 seats, he wondered.

He expressed concern over the rampant unemployment which was driving the young people to places in other States like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai for employment.

The workers are being deprived of minimum wages and they also have no right to protest against the injustice.

The CPM leader said that the party had conducted surveys by meeting five lakh families in 400 mandals, 70 towns, 1,200 wards and 3,500 villages for the last 40 days. The CPM activists would stage dharnas before the Collectorates on Monday across the State demanding solutions to the problems found during the survey. He appealed to people to participate in the dharnas in large numbers to find solutions to the problems.