CPM seeks public hearing on extra payments to Hinduja

Vijayawada: CPM took a strong exception to the move of the state government and the power distribution companies (discoms) to concede the demand of the Hinduja National Power Corporation for additional payment for the power supplied and/or not supplied from August 21, 2020 to February 2, 2022 against the interim tariff of Rs 3.82 per unit determined the Andhra Pradesh Energy Regulatory Commission (APERC).

In a letter to the APERC, CPM state executive committee member Ch Babu Rao said the discoms had already paid in the past. However, the discoms are evading to give factual position in their replies to the queries and during the public hearing conducted by the APERC simply contending that the matter was under examination of the government. The state Cabinet which met recently reportedly had decided to pay Rs 1,234.68 crore to the Hindujas as part of payment of additional charges. In spite of the objections from the finance department, the State government had reportedly issued a GO permitting the discoms to raise loans of Rs 1,234.68 crore from Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation to pay Hindujas.

Babu Rao appealed to the APERC to direct the discoms not to pay the additional amount to Hindujas by calling for relevant records relating to the issue. He regretted that the commission is holding hearings on the review petition of Hindujas not public hearing.