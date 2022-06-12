CPM to stage protests at secretariats soon

Nellore: CPM leaders are conducting door-to-door visits for collecting information on civic problems. Party city secretary K Srinivasulu said teams were visiting various divisions in the city to collect woes of people.

He said officials were harassing people for payment of taxes and the civic body was supplying contaminated water for the population through taps and they are suffering from skin and waterborne diseases.

Srinivasulu said there were many issues in 54th division such as want of rationcards, cancellation of house sites, imposing huge property tax and unbearable power charges.

He said people must participate in the protests to resolve their issues. He announced shortly they were going to stage protests in front of Ward Sachivalayams for mounting pressure on the civic body.