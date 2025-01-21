CRDA to promote Green City action plan in Amaravati

Live
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by hosting a focused session on ‘Edge APEX certification - a globally recognised green certification system’ developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.
The session aimed to foster long-term partnerships and promote sustainable development, circular economy practices, carbon neutrality, greenhouse gas emission reduction and green infrastructure investments. The initiative also emphasised formulating actionable Green City action plans for Amaravati and the region.
Key experts, including Pankaj Kapoor and Faiza Solanki, consultants from IFC’s EDGE Certification team, led the session with an insightful presentation and live demonstration of the EDGE APEX software. They elaborated on the tool’s applicability, benefits and potential to enhance sustainable designs in infrastructure projects.
The session was chaired by G SS Praveenchand, Additional Commissioner, AP CRDA.This initiative marks a significant milestone in APCRDA’s journey toward creating a sustainable and environmentally responsible capital city and region, aligning with global standards for green development.