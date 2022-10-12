Create awareness among people on cybercrimes, fake loan apps: SP

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal has instructed the women police of village and ward secretariat employees to inform the people about the cybercrimes and fake loan apps. He convened a zoom video conference with the women police of ward and village secretariat from his office here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the women police should create awareness among ward secretariats in their jurisdiction and conduct door to door surveys on the threat of cybercrimes.

After conducting survey, they have to upload the contents in google sheet. He also said that the women police have to notify the issues related to wife and husband, brothers, family issues, border disputes, lover affairs, anti-social activities, roadside romeos and other criminal offences, said the SP. After notifying the issues, the women police have to prepare a detailed report and bring to the notice of concerned Station House Officer (SHO).

The SHOs would go through the report and will act accordingly. He further said that the women police should educate people about the advantages of dialing 1930 (cybercrime) 112 and Disha (SOS) application. The women police should be available to people to extend services in a friendly policing manner. The women police should protect the law and order besides giving preference to resolve the women related issues. He also enquired the women police about the problems being faced during surveying and securing information from people. Special branch DSP Venkatadri, women police of ward, village secretariats in the district, DSPs, Circle Inspectors and Sub Inspectors participated in the zoom video conference.