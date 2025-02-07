Create awareness for beneficiaries on self-employment scheme units’

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed the municipal commissioners and MPDOs (Mandal Parishad Development Officers) to create awareness among eligible BC beneficiaries to apply online for self-employment scheme units. On Thursday the Collector conducted a teleconference with municipal commissioners and MPDOs regarding loan applications and approvals for the establishment of self-employment scheme units.

During the meeting, Ranjit stated that under the BC Corporation’s self-employment scheme, the government has sanctioned 1,673 units for BC communities, 170 units for economically weaker sections (EBCs), and 189 units for Kapu, Balija, Ontari, and Telaga communities in the district. He explained that eligible beneficiaries could apply online for setting up units in various sectors, including agriculture, dairy farming, services, industries, and transportation. Mandal-wise targets have been allocated, but fewer applications have been received from Aspari, Gonegandla, Holagunda, Kosigi, Kowtalam, Krishnagiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram, Peddakaduburu, and Tuggali mandals.

The Collector instructed MPDOs of these mandals to raise awareness through secretariat staff to encourage more applications. He further directed that MPDOs and municipal commissioners should conduct scrutiny of applications received so far from February 8 to 11. He emphasised that the scrutiny process must be carried out as per the prescribed regulations.

Login credentials have been provided for verification, and eligible applications should be forwarded to the respective bank branches for loan sanctioning.

According to the schedule, joint-level field verification will take place from February 12 to 14, rejection of applications from February 15 to 16, and submission of data on OBMMS online portal from February 17 to 20. The Collector stressed that officials must strictly adhere to this timeline. He also noted that many people seek financial assistance or government schemes, making this an excellent opportunity for them. He urged officials to take this matter seriously.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, BC Corporation ED Zakir Hussain, MPDOs, and municipal commissioners participated in the teleconference.