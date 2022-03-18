Creation of new Godavari districts in full swing

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the government efforts to create new districts before Ugadi festival, all the officials concerned in the twin districts of Godavari are busy in creation of new districts - Konaseema, Rajamahendravaram and Bhimavaram.

The State government must set up district Collectorate and other district-level offices at the proposed East Godavari headquarters at

Rajamahendravaram and Konaseema district headquarters at Amalapuram.

According to sources, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy already gave his consent for the appointment of officers in the newly carved out districts.

District Collector Ch Hari Kiran said that a comprehensive plan has been evolved to shift the offices from the existing Kakinada to Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram and distribution of employees. He said as many as 76 district-level offices would be set up. According to him, Pollution Control Board office should also be set up at district headquarters; mining department would be housed in one building and district Collectorate offices would be set up at National Academy of Construction (NAC) at Rajamahendravaram and DRDA office at Amalapuram.

The Collector informed that 60 employees are working in agriculture Joint Directorate office in Kakinada. "We would allot 20 employees each to Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram districts. Most of the district offices would be set up at Mummidivaram AIMS college for Konaseema district," he said.

Bhimavaram would be the headquarters of proposed West Godavari district. West Godavari District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh already visited and inspected the buildings in Bhimavaram town and submitted a comprehensive report to the government. After examining the report, the government has given green signal to set up District Police Superintendent office, Armed Reserve office and control room at Vatsavai engineering college at Gollakoderu village near Bhimavaram.

District Collectorate, agriculture, social welfare, revenue, industries, education and medical and health departments are coming up at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College at 7th ward in the Bhimavaram. R & B office is coming up at Srirampuram, Rural Water Scheme office near old bus stand. The State government has allotted Rs 11.51 crore to renovation of buildings, electrification, painting and purchase of furniture for new offices at Bhimavaram.

According to officials, they find it difficult to identify buildings for official purposes. Some buildings are not suitable and civil works are yet to be completed.

For the two districts, namely Konaseema and Rajamahendravaram, the civil works are yet to be completed. Similarly, position is same in Bhimavaram also. Certain buildings require civil works and it takes some more time for the completion of the works.