Creative platform engages children

Visakhapatnam: Encouraging teamwork, a skill-based creative workshop was organised for students at Visakhapatnam Public Library on Sunday.

Hosted in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, the platform provided an opportunity for about 70 children from various schools to take up tasks and weave a story.

Led by storyteller M Sita Srinivas, the workshop included a host of activities that engaged the participants in a creative manner. The session, organised as part of ‘Miyawaki story time’ initiative, aided the participants to focus on visual decoding, creative thinking, teamwork, storytelling and presentation. Parents, who accompanied the children, appreciated the workshop organisers as it aided them in staying away from screens.

Laying emphasis on striking a balance between digital connect and book-reading, storyteller Sita Srinivas said, “There’s no doubt that technology plays a major role in today’s competitive world. But children should also be introduced to the world of books so that they can improve their imagination, focus and love for learning.”

The story time initiative of the library is held on the first and third Sundays of every month. Apart from stories, the sessions focus on several activities such as STEM experiments, art and craft, author interactions, etc.