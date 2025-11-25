Credit amount on same day of procurement: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh affirmed that the government is fully committed to supporting farmers in every possible way.

On Monday, the ministers toured Chagallu and Dommeru areas in East Godavari district and inspected various paddy procurement centres. They reviewed crop yield conditions, weighing equipment, availability of gunny bags and procurement procedures. They also visited fields to examine paddy quality and interacted with farmers to understand their issues. The ministers directed officials to ensure that payments are credited to farmers’ bank accounts immediately after procurement. They stressed that farmers must get justice and instructed strict monitoring of the entire process. Minister Manohar stated that procurement details must be uploaded online by 1 PM every day so that payments can be made to farmers’ accounts by 4 pm the same evening. He added that tarpaulins are being distributed free of cost through Rythu Seva Kendras. In view of the low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal, Manohar said a large number of labourers have been mobilised in advance to speed up the procurement process.

He cautioned that, as per Central government norms, grain with moisture content above 17% may face procurement issues, but assured that rice millers are being encouraged to avoid any inconvenience to farmers.

Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, RDO Rani Sushmita, DSO V Parvathi, DM B Ganesh Kumar, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, and others accompanied the ministers.