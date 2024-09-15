Cricket selections held for Prakasam U-14 boys’ team

Ongole: The Prakasam District Cricket Association conducted district-level cricket selections for the probable Under-14 boys’ team at the sub-centre cricket ground at Mangamuru Donka in Ongole on Saturday.

A total of 90 players from across the district attended the trials, out of which 33 talented cricketers were shortlisted, by the former State-level Ranji player Tatikonda Vamsi Krishna and ex-state player Srikrishna Vijayakumar who served as the observers for the selections. Karasala Nageswarao, general secretary of the Prakasam District Cricket Association, announced that the selected players would participate in a two-day match to be held on Saturday and Sunday at the cricket stadium in Ravinutala village, Korisapadu mandal.

He said that they would further narrow down the selection to 15 players based on their performance. He announced that the final 15 selected players will represent the district in the inter-district matches to be held in Kadapa and Anantapur from October 1.

The event was attended by key members of the Prakasam District Cricket Association, including president N Mohan Das, coach SK Anil, joint secretary Bachchu Srinivasarao, association members Kolla Madhu, Naveen Hanumantarao, Ramakrishna Reddy and Sai Krishna, among others.