Cries of hamlet reach Minister!

Amaravati: The state government has decided to send the Visakhapatnam District Collector to Bandulu Panuko village and see how and why the village was kept out from issuing Aadhaar cards, ration cards or voter IDs and why it was denied the benefits of government welfare schemes all these years.

It may be mentioned here that The Hans India on Monday carried a story on the pathetic conditions of the people living in this village under G Madugula Mandal of Goduthuru panchayat, under the heading, "A hamlet cries for identity."

Reacting to this, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has expressed shock over the fact that there still is a village which was not recognised by the administration so far. He told The Hans India that he would ask the Visakhapatnam District Collector to visit the village and take necessary measures.

It is also learnt that the ITDA PO has directed the officials to visit the village and sort out their problems. Most probably, they will be visiting the hamlet in a couple of days.