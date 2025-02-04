Crime personnel presented cash rewards for exemplary work

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu lauded the crime department personnel for solving criminal cases in the shortest possible time and presented cash rewards to them at the district police headquarters here on Monday.

The crime personnel solved several criminal cases registered in various police stations across the NTR district and played a key role in arresting the accused and recovering the stolen property.

The reward winning crime personnel included BV Swamy, assistant sub-inspector, Ch Satyanarayana, assistant sub-inspector, S Krishnamurthy, assistant sub-inspector, M Prakasa Rao, head constable, J Nagaraju, head constable, V Ravi Kumar, head constable, G Suresh, constable, VV Ramana, constable, Shaik Shabbeer, constable and G Sirisha, woman constable. Crime DCP Tirumaleswara Reddy, Crime ADCP M Raja Rao, CCS Inspector M Ram Kumar and other staff also participated.