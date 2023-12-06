Crops in 1-lakh acres inundated in Guntur, Palnadu

Guntur/Narasaraopet: Heavy rain caused by Cyclone Michaung inundated various crops over 1-lakh acres in Guntur and Palnadu districts on Tuesday. If the rain continues on Wednesday, there will be more inundation of crops. If rainwater recedes, there will be no crop damage. According to the official sources, paddy fields lodged in over 60,000 acres, Bengal gram in 25000 acres, black gram in 2000 acres in Mangalagiri, Kollipara, Chebrolu, Tenali, Duggirala, Kollipara, Ponnuru, Pedakakani mandals of Guntur district. The farmers are worrying that due to lodging, paddy in the fields will get discoloured. The traders will offer less price for the damaged paddy. As a result, they will get losses.

The agriculture department officials say that if the rainwater recedes, there will be no loss to paddy and other crops. The officials are making arrangements to conduct enumeration after receding the rainwater in the agriculture fields. Paddy threshed in some villages whereas thrashing is yet to be completed in some mandals in Guntur district. Paddy is cultivated in 30,000 acres in Palnadu district under borewells. Lodging of crops will be less in Palnadu. Cotton, red chilli gardens inundated in Palnadu district over 10000 acres.

According to the Horticulture department officials, betel nut, chilli crops inundated in 2400 hectares, banana gardens inundated in 60 hectares. Guntur district collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a review meeting on the crop damage.