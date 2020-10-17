Crops submerged for want of rainwater diversion system: MLA Jakkampudi Raja

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja and sub-collector Anupama Anjali inspected causeway at Mirthipadu village here on Friday.



MLA Jakkampudi Raja said many paddy fields in the mandals of Gokavaram, Sitanagaram and Korukonda were submerged in rainwater due to lack of proper system to bail out the water into River Godavari.

The MLA briefed sub-collector Anupama Anjali about the need to widen Torrigadda canal and a pumping system at its out sluice to bail out rainwater.The gates of Torrigadda outsluice will be closed, if 10 lakh cusecs of water enters River Godavari.Then the water overflows to Buradakalva and from there to various areas of Rangampeta, Gandepalli and Rajanagaram mandals etc.

Later, sub-collector Anupama Anjali directed the officials to devise a plan to combat the problem.

Panchayat Raj department executive engineer Saradhi, irrigation department deputy executive engineer Anand, mandal development officer Ramesh, tahsildar Sivamma, agriculture department assistant director BKMallikarjuna Rao and others were present.