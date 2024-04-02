CS KS Jawahar Reddy seeks opinion of collectors

Vijayawada: Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Monday conducted a video conference with district collectors on distribution of pensions and sought their suggestions. The district collectors suggested distribution of pensions at doorstep through staff of village and ward secretaries. They reportedly opined that the distribution of pensions will be completed within one week. In case it is decided to distribute pensions at village and ward secretariats, necessary facilities should be provided, opined some collectors.

The chief secretary is likely to issue guidelines for distribution of pensions.

Special chief secretary of finance S S Rawat, principal secretary of water resources Sasibushan Kumar, principal secretary, education, Praveen Prakash, SERP CEO Muralidhar Reddy, commissioner of panchayat raj K Kannababu and district collectors participated in the video conference.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP leaders met him at the Secretariat on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to ensure distribution of pensions at doorstep immediately.