CS writes to collectors, urges them to be proactive

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy asked the district collectors to take personal interest and play a proactive role in conducting the various programmes on a large scale during Energy Conservation Week to be conducted from December 14 to 20 in the state. He wrote a letter to the district collectors on Monday asking them to conduct programme and create awareness on the importance of energy conservation. He further wanted that these programmes penetrate to the grass root level, duly involving farmer organisations, industrial organisations, NGOs, self-help groups, employees among others.

Jawahar Reddy in a press release on Monday said the state government attached utmost priority to the promotion of efficient use of energy and its conservation. He said, "All of us have to come together and make all out efforts to promote energy efficiency which will help to drive overall economic growth, strengthen power sector and contribute to reduce greenhouse gas(CO2) emissions. More importantly, every family in the state will benefit from the efficient use of energy."

Giving details of the efforts being made by the state government for energy conservation, he said the state has implemented LED street lighting programme in urban and rural areas, Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), replacement of old pump sets in agricultural sector and rural water supply, school education department and constituted energy conservation cells in government departments and other energy efficiency programmes.

He said efforts of the government are giving fruitful results in savings of energy to the tune of 5,600 MU and around Rs 3800 crore of monetary savings.

Jawahar Reddy said district-level energy conservation committees headed by the district collectors were constituted to create awareness on energy conservation and superintending engineer /operation of the district is the member/convener of the committee.

State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), energy department, the state designated agency of AP, is organising National Energy Conservation Week with active co-ordination of distribution companies (discoms) every year from December 14 to 20 involving all key sectors/departments like municipal administration and urban development, agriculture, industry, panchayat raj and rural development, education at district headquarters to create awareness among all the stakeholders on the significance and need of energy conservation for the betterment of the society.