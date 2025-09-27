Live
- Inspiring students with solar energy projects for a sustainable future
- Fostering excellence in management education, research, training, and professional development
- Workshop on digital financial literacy
- Today is National Day of Forgiveness: The power of letting go: Finding peace through forgiveness
- Today is World Tourism Day: Exploring the world: Embracing cultures beyond borders
- Celebrate the Festive Season with the All-New OPPO F31 5G – Available Nationwide from September 27 at INR 22,999
- PM Modi Launches BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network in Odisha, CM Naidu praises
- Namo Bharat brings Delhi and Meerut closer
- MiG-21 added proud moments to military aviation journey
- ATAB accredits 100 Ayurveda courses in 6 yrs: Ayush Ministry
Cultural bonanza in Kalpavruksha Vahana
Tirumala: Kalpavruksha vahana seva was observed with celestial grandeur in Tirumala on the Fourth day as a part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on...
Tirumala: Kalpavruksha vahana seva was observed with celestial grandeur in Tirumala on the Fourth day as a part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Saturday.
The devotees sitting in the galleries were thrilled by display of variety of cultural events infront of the majestic Kalpavruksha Vahana which rolled out on Mada streets.
Nearly 513 artists of 18 teams from 9 states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra performed their art forms in a colourful way.
They performed Dashavatara, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Mohiniattam Kuchipudi, folk dances & chakka bhajans besides Dalwai dance from Odisha.
The devotees were captivated by the performance of young and vibrant artists who displayed their artistic skills in the divine vahana Seva.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO AK Singhal and other s were participate.