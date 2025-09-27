Cultural bonanza in Kalpavruksha Vahana

Tirumala: Kalpavruksha vahana seva was observed with celestial grandeur in Tirumala on the Fourth day as a part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Saturday.

The devotees sitting in the galleries were thrilled by display of variety of cultural events infront of the majestic Kalpavruksha Vahana which rolled out on Mada streets.

Nearly 513 artists of 18 teams from 9 states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra performed their art forms in a colourful way.

They performed Dashavatara, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Mohiniattam Kuchipudi, folk dances & chakka bhajans besides Dalwai dance from Odisha.

The devotees were captivated by the performance of young and vibrant artists who displayed their artistic skills in the divine vahana Seva.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu and EO AK Singhal and other s were participate.