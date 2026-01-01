Police crack down on drunk driving during New Year checks, 2731 cases booked

In a concerted effort to ensure road safety during New Year celebrations, the police conducted extensive drunk driving checks across the city's three commissionerates, resulting in a significant number of vehicle seizures. A total of 2,731 individuals were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The figures revealed that the Hyderabad Commissionerate recorded the highest number of offenders, with 1,198 people caught. Cyberabad followed closely behind, where 928 individuals were charged. In the Rachakonda Commissionerate, 605 drivers were found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

Authorities emphasised the importance of these checks in promoting safety on the roads, particularly during festive periods when instances of drunk driving commonly spike. As the New Year celebrations continue, the police will maintain their vigilant stance against such illegal activities.