Cultural collaboration between Ramraj Cotton & Dushyanth Sridhar

In a timely convergence of tradition and vision, Ramraj Cotton launched a significant initiative in association with venerated scholar and cultural exponent Dushyanth Sridhar to popularize the Acharya Panchakacham Veshti.

Vijayawada: In a timely convergence of tradition and vision, Ramraj Cotton launched a significant initiative in association with venerated scholar and cultural exponent Dushyanth Sridhar to popularize the Acharya Panchakacham Veshti.

Acharya Panchakacham Veshti is designed for spiritual observations, religious ceremonies and culturally significant gatherings.

Ramraj Cotton founder and culturepreneur KR Nagarajan said that they manufacture and sell over 4,000 varieties of Veshtis across the country. Among these, Panchakacham Veshti is specially made for gurus and Acharyas. Stating that Acharya Panchakacham Veshti is more than just a traditional wear, it is a symbol of our heritage, he invited every Indian to honour their roots not only in spirit, but also in their attire.

