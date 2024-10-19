Cultural events at St Theresa’s College enthral audience

Eluru: Literary and cultural programmes were meticulously organised by the Department of English of Ch SD St Theresa’s College on Friday, marking a special collaboration with Subodhanilayam as they celebrated their notable 40 years of presence in Andhra Pradesh.

The event gathered a diverse audience, creating an atmosphere of celebration and appreciation for the arts and culture.

Manikya Rao, chairman of MTV Telugu, was honoured. Rev Sr Ernestine Fernandes along with Dr Sr Mercy, Principal, and Rev Fr Bala, Vicar General, Rev Fr Varghèse, and Rev Fr Alphonso and Dr D Fathima Rani, Head, Dept of English all played pivotal roles in making the event a grand success.

The highlight of the evening was the award ceremony, where the talented winners of earlier competitions received certificates and cash prizes, recognising their hard work and dedication.

The profound impact of the event was felt by approximately 1,500 students, heads of various departments, dedicated staff members, and enthusiastic residents of the town who graced the occasion with their presence, creating a vibrant and inclusive community spirit that resonated throughout the event.