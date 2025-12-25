‘Currrentolla Janabata’ reaches remote hilltop village

Veldurthy (Kurnool district): Electricity department officials trekked to the remote hilltop village Lingalapalle in Veldurthi mandal on Tuesday as part of ‘Currentolla Janabata’ programme, delivering essential power services directly to residents isolated by rugged terrain and deep valleys.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Subbanna described Lingalapalle as cut off from main roads and urban amenities, with limited transport and longstanding challenges in accessing electricity services, grievance redressal, and awareness programmes. The initiative aims to bring services to inaccessible habitations instead of requiring villagers to travel long distances.

Officials interacted with residents, addressed their concerns, and raised awareness about power supply, consumer rights, and safety measures. ADE Subbanna announced that new electric poles would be erected, damaged ones would be replaced, and transformers would be installed as needed, with fieldwork scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.

Villagers warmly welcomed the team, expressing gratitude for the direct outreach, which they said is vital for hill and valley communities facing delays in basic services. Officials assured priority resolution of issues and continuation of such programmes to ensure inclusive development in remote areas.