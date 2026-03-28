Cut in fuel duty helps poor: Dinakar

Amaravati: Chairman of the Twenty Point Programme Lanka Dinakar on Friday said the Union government’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel reflects its commitment to public welfare despite significant fiscal implications.

He said the decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, aims to provide relief to citizens amid global economic uncertainty.

According to Dinakar, excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 10 per litre, bringing it down to Rs 3, while the duty on diesel has been brought to zero. He noted that at a time when the global economy is under strain, the move is expected to ease the financial burden on the common man and prevent further escalation in fuel costs. Despite an estimated revenue impact of around Rs 1.55 lakh crore on the Centre, the decision underscores the government’s focus on supporting poor and middle-class families, he said.

Dinakar added that the reduction in fuel duties would also help moderate transportation costs for both passengers and goods, thereby containing a broader rise in living expenses.