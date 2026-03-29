Five arrested, for trying to run down the police squad

Udupi: Five persons from Kundapur, Byndoor and Hebri taluks were arrested by police in two related incidents at Karkala and Shirva on Friday for allegedly attempting to run over police personnel with a vehicle and for their suspected involvement in an organised cricket betting racket.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred around 2.30 pm near a Honda showroom at Hanchikatte in Kasaba village, Karkala taluk. A team from Karkala Rural police station led by PSI Prasanna M.S. signalled a black Toyota Fortuner (KA15 Z 0007) to stop. Instead, the occupants allegedly drove the SUV towards the officers with intent to harm them before speeding away.

Later the same day around 3.10 pm, the same vehicle was spotted near Padu in Shirva. When PSI Manjunath Marabada attempted to intercept it, the driver allegedly pushed the officer and tried to flee. The vehicle was eventually stopped with the help of other personnel.

The arrested have been identified as Sudarshan Shetty (29) of Nada village, Kundapur; Kartavya Shetty (27) of Heruru village, Kundapur; Arun Shetty (29) of Mudoor village, Byndoor taluk; Tejas (28) of Belanje village, Hebri; and Prajwal Shetty (29) of Shiruru village, Byndoor.

Interrogation revealed that the group, along with associates Srikant and Shashikant, allegedly lured people by promising high returns on “investments” in cricket matches and later cheated them. They are also suspected of running illegal gambling operations.

Cases have been registered at Karkala Town and Shirva police stations under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, obstruction of duty, and under the Public Gambling Act. The accused were produced before a local court on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway to trace the full network.