CVN memorial lectures organised

Vijayawada: The Bezawada Bar Association organised the CVN memorial lectures here on Tuesday to commemorate the death anniversary of the esteemed Senior Advocate, the late CV Nageswara Rao of Polavaram. Bar Association president AK Basha presided over the meeting.

Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand, and 12th Additional District Judge M Sunil were Chief Guests. Principal of Siddhartha Law College Ch Divakar Babu delivered the guest lecture on the crucial topic of “Fundamental Rights – Role of Advocate and Protection of Advocates.”

During the programme, Padmaja, Senior Advocate and daughter of the late CV Nageswara Rao, shared poignant details of her father’s extraordinary life. She highlighted his immense philanthropy, wherein he donated 500 acres of ancestral land in Polavaram village for the benefit of its residents. Despite being a renowned senior advocate, he tragically passed away during the COVID19 pandemic without even owning a house.

Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand and 12th Additional District Judge M Sunil commended Padmaja for continuing her father’s remarkable legacy. Several prominent legal figures addressed the gathering, including Chalasani Ajay Kumar, Bathula Malleswara Rao, and Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, all members of the AP Bar Council. They were joined by ASS Ramprasad, civil rights leader and senior advocate, Dittakavi Ramachandra, senior advocate. The CVN Memorial also honoured CV Nageswara Rao’s disciples, including Kanakayya, Joint Secretary Varaha Lakshmi, and Women’s Secretary K Anuradha.