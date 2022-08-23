Cyber fraudster dupes Union Bank employee of Rs. 29 lakh in Visakhapatnam

A cyber criminal dupes a bank employee of Rs. 29 lakh on Monday in Visakhapatnam. Going into the details,

Mahalakshmi Auto Agency has an account in Union Bank at Dwarkanagar in Visakhapatnam. A bank employee received a WhatsApp message and a call from a person on Monday afternoon. He asked over the phone that his checkbook was exhausted and to deposit the money into the account immediately. He sent a message with account number to which money has to be deposited. The said employee informed the above officer.

Thinking that the owner of the agency, Vamsikrishna, was asking, the bank staff transferred Rs.3.90 lakhs to the bank account indicated by the person who called earlier. After that a message was received to send Rs.8.72 lakhs, Rs.8.67 lakhs and Rs.7.87 lakhs to three more accounts. This time the employee transferred the money to those three accounts without telling the superior.

Vamsi Krishna, the owner of Mahalakshmi Auto Agency, found that the money was transferred from his account and called the bank manager. When he did not respond, he himself came to the bank and told the matter, and the employees were shocked. The bank officials froze the accounts of the accused as soon as they came to know about the fraud. The cyber crime police, who have registered the case, are suspicious that these affairs are being run from Gujarat.