Cyclone Makes Landfall: AP on high alert

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the District Collectors in the rain affected areas of Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa to ensure that all necessary measures were in place to provide relief and rescue operations.

The administration in all these districts has been put on high alert as more rain with surface winds up to 60 to 70 kms are likely on Friday as the cyclone had its landfall between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to extend all necessary help to SDRF and NDRF teams. He instructed the Collectors to shift people to relief camps from inundated areas and ensure proper facilities. He also told them to give Rs 1,000 as a relief to every victim.

Jagan ordered the authorities to set up a helpline number for the flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from the flood prone areas.

Meanwhile, under the impact of depression in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains lashed parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts. All educational institutions in these districts have been closed for the next two days.



At the Krishnapatnam Port, danger signal No 1 has been hoisted. About 90 percent of rain-fed tanks, minor irrigation tanks are flowing at danger levels.

Sea turned ferocious and turbulent with high waves witnessed in Mypadu, Kodur, Chennarayunipalem, etc, in coastal belt as the administration warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea.

In mandals like Sullurpeta, Doravarisayram, Tada, Naidupet streams and rivulets were flowing at danger level. Vehicular traffic was disrupted between Nellore and Chennai. Some parts of road on National Highway-16 near Gokul Engineering College in Sullurpeta was washed away. SPDCL announced control room numbers in Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa to monitor restoration works and control power supply position.

Coastal areas of Nellore district, including Sullurpeta, Doravarisatram, Chittamur, Chillakur, Vakadu, Indukurpet, Kodavaluru, Vidavaluru, Alluru, Kavali areas experienced heavy rainfall. Road connectivity to many rural areas in the Gudur revenue division was disconnected due to the overflowing of Kommaleru and Kandaleru canals.

Heavy rain with high-velocity winds lashed Tirupati since morning. Both the ghat roads between Tirumala to Tirupati were closed between 8 pm and 6 am and pilgrims had to stay back in Tirumala. Trees were uprooted in Bhavani Nagar, Old Maternity Hospital Road, Reservoir Road disrupting vehicular movement. Residents of Madhura Nagar in the tow are facing trouble with knee-deep rainwater.

At Somasila project current water level stands at 74 tmc ft while 24 tmc ft at Kandaleru reservoirs. Officials said that there was steady inflows from upper catchment areas along with the Kundu, and Penna rivers discharging water into the Somasila Reservoir which is currently receiving around 11,000 cusecs of inflows.

Special police teams have been deployed along with the rivers, canals, and streams to avoid people, animals crossing them.