Cyclone Michaung: District Collectors in AP are advised to be vigilant

The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, has instructed the Collectors of the districts to be fully prepared for any situation arising from the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. In a video conference held on Saturday, the Chief Secretary discussed the precautionary measures being taken against the cyclone as the districts expected to be affected by the cyclone include Tirupati, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Anakapalli.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for officers to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. He specifically highlighted the need for farmers to quickly sell their harvested grain and send it to mills, as well as the need for the Agriculture Department to provide instructions on protecting crops. Various departments, such as R&B, Electricity, and Telecom, were also instructed to ensure the availability of essential goods and services. Additionally, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of promptly removing fallen trees and electrical poles to restore traffic.



The Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, CCLA G. Saiprasad directed that the Collectors of the coastal districts should be prepared. The Special Principal Secretaries of the Finance and Agriculture Departments, as well as other officials, participated in the conference.



In response to the cyclone, the power department has declared a high alert and taken proactive measures to restore power supply in case of damage. The Energy Department's Special Principal Secretary, K. Vijayanand, stated that no holidays would be granted during the storm. The CMDs of the Power Distribution Companies and the AP Genco MD reviewed preparedness for the cyclone.