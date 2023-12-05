Cyclone Michaung impact Rainfall in South Coastal districts

VIJAYAWADA: South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected by normal to heavy rainfall coupled with gales at a speed of 60 to 70 km due to the impact of severe cyclone Michaung, which is bracing to the Coast on Tuesday morning. The cyclone storm is centered about 20 km from Nellore and gradually moving to the coast and later move towards of Bapatla and Machilipatnam. Normal to heavy rains recorded in Coastal districts resulting in inundation of low lying areas in the cyclone hit districts and evacuation of people living in the vulnerable villages and hamlets already started on Monday. The state government has set up relief camps and arranged vehicles for the evacuation of people with the help of revenue and police departments. According to IMD normal to heavy rains occurred in many mandals across the South Andhra Pradesh. Bapatla recorded the highest of 213.6 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours from 8.30 a.m. on December 4 to 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Nellore recorded 209.5 mm rainfall in the last one day.

Kavali - 142.6, Ongole - 114.4, Kakinada 59, Narsapur - 58.5

Ankapalli 33.5, Podalakur 207.5, Repalle 117, Chinnaganjam 70mm, Kailashgiri 35.5, Arogyavaram 18.5, Chittoor 12.5, Narasaraopet 11.5, Gottabarriege 10.5 and Palakonda 7.5. Farmers are concerned about the paddy and other crops which are in harvesting stage. If normal to heavy rains occur, the farmers may suffer huge loss due to the crop damage and discolouring of paddy. A large number of trees were uprooted in Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati districts due to impact of gales and rains during the last 24 hours. The energy department is on high alert and monitoring the power supply and distrubance caused by cyclone.