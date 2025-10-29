Severe volcanic storm Montha crossed Andhra Pradesh’s seacoast on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and winds that lashed life in the southern state. It also oppressively damaged homes, crops and structure in littoral and low- lying areas.

A woman was killed by the storm in Makanagudem vill in the Konaseema quarter. still, officers said that there were no reports of any deaths as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cyclone Montha updates:

Thousands of trees and electric poles fell, and heavy rain and waterlogging have been reported from several localities and highways in the region. Officials said preliminary estimates show the storm uprooted crops over an area of over two lakh hectares of standing crops and horticultural fields in 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh, out of the 26 in the state, particularly affecting farmers.

Roads and state highways in the north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram and parts of Visakhapatnam and Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh also suffered Andhra Odisha cyclone damage. Phone services have been hit due to Odisha cyclone destruction, with several mobile towers down in some areas, though police said wireless communication for them was not impacted and that they had installed 81 temporary towers to ensure connectivity.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been at the Real Time Governance control room to cover the situation, said he'd order a drone check of the flood tide- hit areas once the winds die down to help with deliverance and relief operations.

A response team from the National Disaster Response Force( NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force( SDRF) and original administration have cleared roads, removing the debris and pulled trees and electric poles that have blocked roads.

Though the India Meteorological Department( IMD) had read that India cyclone 2025 would come ashore near Kakinada, it made landfall about 50 km further south. Nellore quarter in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded the maximum downfall, with a steady rain in numerous corridor of the quarter Andhra Pradesh rain alert.