Cyclone Montha ups vegetable prices

Nellore: On his way to office, K Satish Kumar, a Panchayat Raj department employee, checked vegetable availability at local market, expecting prices between Rs 20-25. Anticipating Montha Cyclone starting Monday, he planned to stock up on vegetables later. However, returning that evening, Kumar was shocked after noticing the prices at Anam Chenchu Subbareddy Vegetable Market.

Brinjal prices had surged from Rs 15 per kg three days ago to Rs 70, with second quality at Rs 45 and retail outlets charging Rs 120. Ladyfingers jumped from Rs 15 on Saturday to Rs 40, and tomatoes, previously Rs 10 per kg, now cost Rs 30. Most vegetables averaged Rs 45-50 per kg, except onions at Rs 10.

Kumar lamented to The Hans India, “I’ve never faced such a bitter situation. Even during Seemandhra agitation, prices weren’t this high. We might have to rely on pickles or leafy greens.”

M Rajeswari, a housewife, who travelled 4 km to the market, was equally stunned. She noted that three days earlier, six bundles of palakura cost Rs 20 (Rs 3 per bundle), but now even Rs 10 wouldn’t suffice.

The ongoing Karthikamasam, with 70% of the city’s population observing Ayyappamala Dharana, made vegetable price hikes tougher for non-vegetarian consumers.

V Gowramma, a street vendor from Alagani Padu village, explained that incessant rains over two weeks had destroyed 70% of vegetable leaf gardens, causing shortages. Customers complained that vendors charged double the displayed prices. Farmers from mandals like Dagadarthi, Vidavalur, and Kovur typically supply local vegetables, but most, except tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and cabbage imported from Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur, were scarce.

A priest K Gowry Manohar Sharma remarked, “I used to fill a bag with vegetables for little money, but now even a pocketful buys just a quarter. Thanks to the Montha Cyclone.”

As a sort of relief to people, the administration set up 15 mobile vegetable markets offering affordable prices, as announced by Collector Himanshu Shukla, urging residents to take advantage.