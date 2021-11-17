Cyclone threat to Andhra Coast

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) K Kannababu stated that heavy to very heavy rains are likely in south Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh or North Coastal region of Tamil Nadu on November 18 and 19 due to the impact of low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kannababu said the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal would move towards South Coastal Andhra Pradesh or North Coastal Tamil Nadu resulting in heavy rains. He predicted heavy rains in some parts of the Rayalaseema region also. Kannababu said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur on Thursday in South Coastal districts and parts of the Rayalaseema region. He said moderate rains may be recorded in some parts of the State due to the influence of low pressure and it can be intensified into cyclone.

Kannababu said winds with speed of 40 km to 50 km may blow in the Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and appealed to the people of the Coastal region to be on high alert.

He suggested the fishermen not venture into sea due to the impact of low pressure till November 19.

The Krishna district administration is on high alert with the warning given by the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) that the district may register heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday due to the impact of low pressure, which may be changed to cyclone.

Krishna district collector J Nivas has instructed the tahsildars and mandal development officers in the Bandar revenue division to be on high alert. He said the leaves of the government staff were cancelled on November 18 and 19 in view of the cyclonic threat. He instructed the Revenue department senior officers to alert the tahildars of Machilipatnam, Koduru, Nagayalanka, Avanigadda, Kruttivennu, Mopidevi and Bantumilli on cyclone threat. Nivas said the local officials should create awareness among the people living in Coastal villages on cyclone threat and shift them to the rehabilitation centres in case of emergency. He reminded that people suffered hardships in Nellore, Chittoor and parts of Tamil Nadu during the heavy rains due to stagnation of rain water recently. He said the culverts were closed preventing the flow of water and it resulted in stagnation of rainwater in many villages. He asked the officials to take steps to prevent such untoward incidents in the district. He requested the farmers not to harvest the crop due to the threat of cyclone. He said the farmers would suffer due to lack of storage facilities in case paddy is harvested.