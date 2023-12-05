Cyclonic storm landfall near Bapatla by 12 noon: IMD

VIJAYAWADA: The severe cyclonic storm “Michaung” (pronounced as migjaum) lay centered at 08.30 a.m. on Tuesday about 40 km Northeast of Kavali, 80 km north-northeast of Nellore and 140 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam may cross the Coast close to Bapatla during next 4 hours, around 12.00 noon to 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The IMD in a statement announced that the cyclonic storm centered about 40 km Northeast of Kavali, Nellore district is moving with a speed of 12 km per hour during the last six hours further northwards close to the Coast and may cross Bapatla resulting heavy to heavy rainfall with gales up to 90-100 km per hour gusting to 110 kmph. The state administration is on high alert and issued orders to the concerned authorities to get ready to face any kind of situation that will arise out of cyclonic storm bracing to the Coast.