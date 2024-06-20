Dad carrying oxygen cylinder for newborn at KGH draws criticism

Visakhapatnam : The video of a nurse carrying a premature baby in her arms and the infant’s father rushing behind her carrying an oxygen cylinder at King George Hospital went viral on social media platforms.

The incident calls for a serious introspection into the lack of amenities in the hospital and priorities that need to be set to overcome challenges faced by the patients and attendants at KGH on a day-to-day basis.

A woman who came from Kakinada gave birth to a premature baby at the maternity ward on Tuesday. As the newborn needed focused attention and 24/7 medical care, the doctors advised that the baby be shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

As the NICU is located away from the maternity ward, the nurse carried the infant to the ward, while the baby’s father came forward to carry the oxygen cylinder. This particular scene was circulated widely on social media platforms.

However, according to superintendent in-charge of KGH Vani, the father of the infant volunteered to carry the oxygen cylinder so that the infant could be shifted swiftly without further delay. The hospital officials mentioned that since the wheelchairs and battery-operated car were not readily available during the dire need, the father of the infant volunteered to assist the nurse by himself.

Shortage of staff is said to be one of the reasons for the person volunteering to carry the oxygen cylinder, while time factor is also another reason for him to swing into action. Currently, the newborn is under medical supervision.

Apparently, lack of support staff calls for a larger attention at KGH. The video sparked reaction from various sections of people as they pointed out the negligence on the part of the hospital staff in rendering their duty at the KGH.