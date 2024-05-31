Daggupati calls on Chandrababu Naidu

Anantapur: TDP MLA candidate for Anantapur urban Daggupati Prasad paid a courtesy visit to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Chandrababu completed his foreign tour and reached Hyderabad on Wednesday and met party on Thursday.

He enquired how the voting process was done in the constituency and suggested the leaders to be vigilant during counting of votes. Stating that postal ballot votes are utmost important to the party, he advised to appoint able people as the agents, so as not to give a chance to the ruling YSRCP to do anything illegal.