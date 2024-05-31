Live
- NEWME launches 1st largest retail store in Hyd
- Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market
- Improve operation system, stop service outages: Science ministry tells Kakao
- RBI: FY25 growth forecast at 7%
- DIIs bullish on stock market, invested over Rs 2 lakh crore to date in 2024
- Adani Group back on expansion spree after robust growth, eyes $90 billion capex: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps over 400 points, L&T, M&M top gainers
- Banks have recovered Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans during 2014-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Child rights violated during poll campaigns
- Modi again praises Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
Just In
Daggupati calls on Chandrababu Naidu
Highlights
Anantapur: TDP MLA candidate for Anantapur urban Daggupati Prasad paid a courtesy visit to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in...
Anantapur: TDP MLA candidate for Anantapur urban Daggupati Prasad paid a courtesy visit to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. Chandrababu completed his foreign tour and reached Hyderabad on Wednesday and met party on Thursday.
He enquired how the voting process was done in the constituency and suggested the leaders to be vigilant during counting of votes. Stating that postal ballot votes are utmost important to the party, he advised to appoint able people as the agents, so as not to give a chance to the ruling YSRCP to do anything illegal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS