Daikin India to provide 500 jobs to local youth

Tadepalli (Guntur District): Daikin India, the air-conditioners manufacturing giant, has offered 500 jobs to the local youth as per the aspiration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Daikin India representatives Gopinath, Mayank Agarwal, NVV Nagaraj and IV Patnaik met Satyanarayana, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) at his here on Thursday and gave the proposal.

It may be called that Japan-based Daikin India, signed a memorandum of understanding with the APSSDC recently to provide employment to the local youth.

Daikin India announced that they would create 500 jobs for the students, who completed diploma during 2020-2021, by providing training and placement in their institute with an annual salary of Rs 1.99 lakh per annum.

APSSDC MD and CEO Satyanarayana said that the students who have completed their diploma will be given jobs through job fairs.