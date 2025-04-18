Daikin Industries’ global President visits their Sri City plant

Sri City: Naofumi Takenaka, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Daikin Industries Ltd., made his maiden visit to Daikin India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sri City on Thursday. The visit underscores Daikin’s growing focus on India’s burgeoning air-conditioning market and its vision for sustainable, world-class manufacturing.

He was received by KJ Jawa, Chairman & Managing Director of Daikin India, who led him through an extensive tour of the facility. The President reviewed the operations, and appreciated the operational excellence, technological prowess, and long-term expansion roadmap of Daikin India.

During the visit, Takenaka and Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, had a brief meeting. The MD appreciated Daikin’s significant contribution to the region’s industrial growth, particularly through innovation, skill development, employment and sustainability. Takenaka, impressed by Sri City’s investor-friendly ecosystem, praised the scale, efficiency, and modern infrastructure of the industrial zone.

Dr Sannareddy also remarked that Daikin’s new facility, being developed in partnership with Taiwan’s Rechi for producing AC rotary compressors, would further strengthen Sri City’s status as India’s leading air-conditioning manufacturing hub. He added that Daikin’s emphasis on energy efficiency and local value addition perfectly aligns with Sri City’s vision of nurturing a globally competitive industrial ecosystem.