Dakshin Bharat motorcycle expedition starts from SHAR

Motorcycle expedition of Indian Army at the launch pad in SHAR on Thursday.
Motorcycle expedition of Indian Army at the launch pad in SHAR on Thursday.

Dakshin Bharat motorcycle expedition team of the Indian Army was flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR by M Srinivasulu Reddy, Controller SHAR on Thursday.

Tirupati: Dakshin Bharat motorcycle expedition team of the Indian Army was flagged off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR by M Srinivasulu Reddy, Controller SHAR on Thursday. The team is travelling to Air Force Station, Suryalanka via Nellore.

Earlier, the motorcycle expedition team was received, felicitated and refuelled by HPCL. R Senthil Kumar, Deputy Director, SHAR conducted a guided tour of the Space Centre including the launch pads and the Mission Control Centre for the team.

Later the team conducted motivation lecture on how to join Indian Army and spread awareness on road safety aspects to the students and NCC cadets of Space Central school, SHAR.

The event was witnessed by the Associate Director SHAR Dr R Venkataraman, R Senthil Kumar, Dy Director SHAR and others. The Dakshin Bharat motorcycle expedition which commenced on October 22 was part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

The team is also interacting with veer naris, veterans and ex-servicemen during the 3,000 km expedition.

