Dalit rights body demands action against GST official

Srikakulam: Dalita Hakkula Samrakshana Samiti district president N Bharat Bhushan Raj and other leaders demanded the state government to take action against Goods and Services Tax (GST) Vizianagaram zone joint commissioner Budumuru Nagarjuna for his alleged harassment of Dalit woman employee A Rajeswari of the same department.



They submitted a petition to district SP KV Maheswara Reddy on the issue on Monday. They also submitted evidence to the SP on the alleged harassment.

They explained that the victim was illegally suspended by the joint commissioner but was reinstated by higher authorities after an inquiry. Unable to digest this, the senior official has been subjecting her to harassment, they alleged.

The samiti leaders said though the woman lodged a complaint with II Town police, no action has been taken so far. They said they would file a complaint before National Commission for SCs and STs for necessary action if the police failed to take action under SC/STs (Prevention of atrocities) Act 1989 against the joint commissioner.