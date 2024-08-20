Live
- India raising its heft on geopolitical stage
- World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
- Advani clinches grand double
- Sivaji and Laya Reunite After 19 Years for a New Crime Comedy Thriller
- 2-day orientation session for engg. students held
- 'Do not link Durga Puja with RG Kar tragedy', appeals Bengal association
- Lankan minister meets KTR; praises devpt in BRS rule
- Nine-men India see off Bhutan challenge
- Aay: Narne Nithiin's Movie Earns Rs 6.95 Crore Globally in First 4 Days
- New Revenue Act will be farmer-friendly: Ponguleti
Just In
Dalit rights body demands action against GST official
Srikakulam: Dalita Hakkula Samrakshana Samiti district president N Bharat Bhushan Raj and other leaders demanded the state government to take action...
Srikakulam: Dalita Hakkula Samrakshana Samiti district president N Bharat Bhushan Raj and other leaders demanded the state government to take action against Goods and Services Tax (GST) Vizianagaram zone joint commissioner Budumuru Nagarjuna for his alleged harassment of Dalit woman employee A Rajeswari of the same department.
They submitted a petition to district SP KV Maheswara Reddy on the issue on Monday. They also submitted evidence to the SP on the alleged harassment.
They explained that the victim was illegally suspended by the joint commissioner but was reinstated by higher authorities after an inquiry. Unable to digest this, the senior official has been subjecting her to harassment, they alleged.
The samiti leaders said though the woman lodged a complaint with II Town police, no action has been taken so far. They said they would file a complaint before National Commission for SCs and STs for necessary action if the police failed to take action under SC/STs (Prevention of atrocities) Act 1989 against the joint commissioner.