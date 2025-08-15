Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika demands protection of constitutional rights

Visakhapatnam: Visthrutha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika demanded that the Election Commission should conduct a thorough investigation into the thousands of fake voters who have been included in the voter list. Raising slogans ‘let’s stop the vote theft - let’s save democracy’ the Aikya Vedika took up a protest at the Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme Aikya Vedika Rashtra Samiti convener Boosi Venkata Rao mentioned that BR Ambedkar has given ‘one person, one vote’ through Article 326 of the Constitution. He mentioned that people have recently become alert about vote theft in the country and that the Election Commission should clear the doubts of the people about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and the vote rigging in Mahadevapura, Karnataka.

Further, Venkata Rao alleged that the SIR of the voters’ list is being done to remove a large number of anti-government votes in Bihar, which is the misuse of power given to the Election Commission by the Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, Aikya Vedika leader Sodadasi Sudhakar reminded that the advocates had exposed many irregularities in the elimination of 75 lakh votes in Bihar through SIR. Jaji Omkar pointed out that removing voters in the name of SIR is against the spirit of the Constitution. Visthrutha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika leaders Gudivada Prasad, B Bhaskara Rao, D Nirmala, and Uttarandhra constitutional rights leader B Gopal participated in the protest.