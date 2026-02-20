India prefers equitable maritime order: Rajnath

Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India aspires to establish an equitable maritime order based on international rules and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and called upon the international community to effectively tackle the evolving complex and interconnected challenges at sea while acting in the spirit of mutual respect and give and take.

Addressing Navy Chiefs and heads of delegations from 74 countries during the inaugural ceremony of exercise ‘MILAN 2026’ hosted in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Defence Minister said that the role of navies in international peacemaking has only increased over time.

Even as there has been exponential economic growth during the last few decades, leading to massive increase in international trade and transport, there has also been a rise in contests for ownership of straits and channels, sometimes causing threats of flare up, he mentioned. “Increasing international attention to underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals, are adding a new dimension to this tension.

In addition, there is a need to guard our waters from the nefarious terrorist activities which are spreading tentacles across countries and regions”, said the Defence Minister. Rajnath Singh asserted that traditional threats coexist with emerging challenges such as piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities and disruptions to critical supply chains.

He added that climate change is intensifying natural disasters, making humanitarian and disaster relief operations more frequent and demanding. “No single navy, however capable, can address these challenges alone,” he said, underlining the need for enhanced cooperation among the navies to ensure a safer and more secure future.

“When our ships sail together, when our sailors train together, and when our commanders deliberate together, we build a shared understanding that transcends geography and politics and provides an opportune moment to deliberate on this idea of cooperation,” he explained.

Through ‘MILAN 2026’, the Indian Navy continues to highlight its commitment to cooperative maritime engagement, collective security and the promotion of a rule-based maritime order, underlining India’s role as a dependable partner and net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

He described MILAN 2026, with the participation of 74 nations, as a reflection of the confidence the global maritime community places in India as a trusted and responsible maritime partner. “MILAN 2026 seeks to enhance interoperability among navies of partner countries, improve professional competence by sharing of professional experiences and practices, and deepen friendships by evolving bonds of mutual advantage,” he said.

Terming the International Fleet Review 2026 as a powerful reminder that while their flags differ, the countries speak the same maritime language, a shared commitment to keep the global commons safe, secure, and stable, Rajnath Singh mentioned that the IFR was a clear affirmation of goodwill, professionalism and mutual respect among the world’s navies.