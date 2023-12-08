Live
Damaged Crop: Govt to compensate eligible farmers
Minister Rambabu says Rs 2,000 more will be paid than previous time
Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said enumeration process will start from December 9 to assess the crop damages caused by Cyclone Michaung.
Addressing the media at the collectorate in Narasaraopet on Thursday, he said Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti has already constituted the committees for enumeration.
He said that the government will pay input subsidy to all eligible farmers whose crops were damaged and added that the government will pay Rs 2,000 more compared to previous time.
He directed officials to enumerate the damage of agriculture and horticulture crops besides cattle loss.
He assured that the government will do justice to all eligible farmers whose crops were damaged. He said enumeration will be conducted as per rules.
Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said he constituted the committees with the officials of horticulture, agriculture and animal husbandry.
MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar participated in the meeting.