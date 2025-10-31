Danger averted from Sangam Barrage

Nellore: A danger was averted from Sangam Barrage after the launch of operations by National Disaster Respons Forces, State Disaster Response Forces, and local police, Krishnapatnam security team at Sangam mandal on Thursday.

With the heavy rains due to Montha Cyclone, a 30 tonnes weighing boat was spotted may be washed away due to tides, near Sangam Barrage.

Following information received from the locals District Collector Himanshu Shukla, NDRF, SDRF, Krishnapatnam Port guards and fire officials rushed to the spot along with the SP Superintendent of Police and monitored the situation.

Sangam Barrage was seen brimming dangerously with around 1 lakh cusecs of flood waters. After noticing the boat nearing to the crush gates a 3- member team of NDRF, SDRF and Krishnapatnam Port guards, police launched the rescue operations and reached the boat to the shore after two hours.

If the rescue operations were not launched in time, there might be a danger of boat hitting the crush gates leading to inundation of surrounding villages.

Sangam Barrage which was built with 85 gates supplies water to around 3 lakh acres in the district and also providing drinking water to Nellore city.