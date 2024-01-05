Darsi SI caught red-handed by ACB

Ongole: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths raided the Police Station in Darsi and caught the sub-inspector red-handed while accepting a bribe from a petitioner here on Thursday.

According to the ACB staff, the police have registered rowdy sheets on Sesham Ramanaiah and his brother at the Darsi police station. To remove the rowdy sheets, the accused approached the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

To file the counter in favor of their petition, the SI of Darsi Duduku Ramakrishna demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe. Vexed with the demand of the officer, Ramanaiah complained to the ACB.

On the direction of the ACB officers, the petitioner handed over Rs 20,000 to the SI at his office. The ACB staff immediately caught the officer red-handedly and seized the bribe money from him.

The ACB officials advised the public to not offer bribe to any officer for their work and advised them to use the toll-free number 14400 to complain about the corrupt officers.

The arrested officer will be presented before the ACB Court for further action, the ACB said.