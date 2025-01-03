‘Dasaradhi Mani Geeta Maalika’ conducted

Vijayawada: The musical evening titled ‘Dasaradhi Mani Geeta Maalika’ was organised by the Gangadhar Fine Arts Academy in collaboration with Sumadhura Kala Niketan and Comrades Golla Radhakrishnamurthy & Polavarapu Koteswara Rao Samskritika Samithi at Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday, the event showcased a heartfelt tribute to the renowned lyricist Dasaradhi Krishnamacharya through a musical orchestra.

The highlight of the evening was the performances by Mani Sastry and fellow singers Balakameswara Rao, Vamsidhar, and Sesha Kumari, who captivated the audience with over 15 melodious renditions of Dasaradhi’s iconic songs, such as ‘Ye Divilo Virisina Paarijatamo’, ‘Madilo Veenalu Mroge,’ ‘Kushi Kushiga Navvutu,’ ‘Paadeda Nee Naamame Gopala,’ and others.

The NTR district collector and Magistrate Dr G Lakshmisha joined the singers and sang soulful numbers like ‘Singarala’ and ‘Ennenno Janmala Bandham,’ receiving resounding applause from the attendees.

The event also included a felicitation ceremony, where Mani Sastry was honoured by distinguished guests including Dr Lakshmisha, T Venugopala Rao (AP State Land Acquisitions Judge), Dr Rompicharla Bhargavi, Balantarapu Prasuna, and others. The ceremony was conducted by Golla Narayana Rao, with the presence of eminent personalities such as Dr MC Das and Ambati Madhumohan Krishna.



